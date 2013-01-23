BRIEF-Rockwell Collins' shareowners vote in favor of B/E Aerospace acquisition
* Rockwell Collins' shareowners vote strongly in favor of B/E Aerospace acquisition
Jan 23 JPMorgan Chase & Co : * CEO Jamie Dimon: whale loss 'was a gap in our fortress wall' * JPMorgan CEO Dimon speaking in CNBC interview * JPMorgan CEO Dimon: 'Housing has totally bottomed' * JPMorgan CEO Dimon: 'We are investing in the business as if it were a normal
environment' * JPMorgan CEO Dimon: 'Europe still has its issues and it will for a couple of
years'
BERLIN, March 9 Lockheed Martin Corp and Europe's MBDA will set up a new joint venture to manage a multibillion-euro missile defence programme given German concerns about MBDA's ability to execute the project on its own, sources familiar with the plans said on Thursday.