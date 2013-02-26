Feb 26 JPMorgan Chase & Co :
* CFO Marianne Lake says expenses to come down about $1 billion
in 2013 to $59
billion
* Executives speaking at annual investor day
* CFO Lake: JPMorgan has potential to earn $27.5 billion with
lower legal
expenses, somewhat higher interest rates, cost savings.
* CFO Lake: expect net interest income to be flat as balance
sheet growth
offsets lower lending margins
* CFO Lake: bank expects firmwide 'through-the-cyle' ROE of
16%,compared to 15%
in 2012.
* CFO Lake: bank targeting $24 billion in net income
* CFO Lake: bank expects $1 billion in credit card reserve
releases in 2013