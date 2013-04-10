April 10 JPMorgan Chase & Co :
* CEO Dimon apologizes again for London Whale derivatives loss
* JPMorgan's Dimon: 'London Whale was the stupidest and most
embarrassing
situation i have ever been a part of.'
* JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon comments on derivatives loss in
annual letter to
shareholders
* JPMorgan's Dimon addresses apology to shareholders,
regulators, others
affected by mistakes
* JPMorgan CEO also laments failure of controls over mortgage
foreclosures,
anti-money laundering practices
* JPMorgan's Dimon: 'i feel terrible that we let our regulators
down.'
* JPMorgan CEO says 'our control and regulatory agenda is our
top priority'
* JPMorgan CEO says company is 'organizing and staffing up to
meet our
regulatory obligations'