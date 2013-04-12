April 12 JPMorgan Chase & Co : * CFO expects mortgage refinancing volumes to remain high * JPMorgan CFO: first quarter include a 'bit' of mortgage application for home

purchases * JPMorgan CFO: upcoming regulatory actions against company are expected to be

over issues from past years * JPMorgan execs say they formed special 'ccar team' to answer federal reserve

demands to improve capital planning * JPMorgan's Dimon: will not ask again to return capital until next year