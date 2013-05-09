BRIEF-Staples sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.12per share
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.12per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 9 JPMorgan Chase & Co : * California attorney general says sues JPMorgan Chase & Co over
alleged fraudulent debt collecton practices * Attorney general kamala harris accuses bank of engaging in widespread,
illegal robo-signing, among other practices * Harris says bank committed debt collection abuses against approximately
100,000 California credit card borrowers over at least 3 years * Harris says lawsuit filed in superior court of California in Los Angeles
county * Lawsuit seeks $2,500 civil penalty for each violation, a halt to improper
practices, and other remedies
* Urban Edge Properties increases its unsecured revolving credit facility to $600 million and extends maturity
* Expects 2017 operational EBITDA of $130 million to $145 million