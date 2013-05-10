BRIEF-Caterpillar says the IRS has challenged co's taxes for years 2007 – 2012
* Caterpillar says the IRS has challenged Caterpillar’S taxes for years 2007 – 2012
May 10 JPMorgan Chase & Co : * UK fund advisor PIRC says JPMorgan Chase & Co CEO Dimon should not
also be chairman * Pension fund consultant recommends against re-election of six of 11 JPMorgan
directors * PIRC says best practice separates chairman and CEO roles * PIRC says five directors have been on board too long to be independent
* Co and certain of its subsidiaries have filed voluntary petitions for relief under Chapter 11 of United States Bankruptcy Code
TORONTO, March 10 Canada's benchmark stock index slipped in afternoon trade on Friday, with shares in Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) falling sharply after CBC News reported that employees of the bank were being pressured to meet high sales revenue goals, traders said.