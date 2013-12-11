Dec 11 JPMorgan Chase & Co :
* CEO Dimon: 'not as worried about tapering" as others
* JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon speaking at investor conference
* JPMorgan CEO Dimon says 'interest rates going up will benefit
our company'
* JPMorgan's Dimon: 2014 investment banking revenue could be
better than
expected
* JPMorgan's Dimon: bank will update return targets in February
for impact of
new regulations
* JPMorgan's Dimon: buying back stock at 10 times earnings can
be good for
company
* JPMorgan's Dimon: public spotlight on bank investigations
"really, really
painful"
* JPMorgan's Dimon: mortgage credit "still too tight"
* JPMorgan's Dimon: "normal" credit card loss rate may be lower
than in past
* JPMorgan's Dimon says he will send "thank you" notes to
congressional leaders
for making budget deal