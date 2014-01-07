BRIEF-Aurania Resources Ltd. Announces $6.0 million brokered & non-brokered offering
* Aurania Resources Ltd. Announces $6.0 million brokered & non-brokered offering
Jan 7 JPMorgan Chase & Co : * To pay $1.7 billion to victims of Bernard Madoff Fraud -- U.S. Department of
Justice * U.S. says announcing criminal charges against JPMorgan Chase Bank for two
felony violations of bank secrecy act * U.S. says entering a deferred prosecution agreement with the bank, and
announcing related civil actions * U.S. says criminal charges to be deferred for two years under an agreement
requiring JPMorgan to admit to its conduct * U.S. says JPMorgan also agrees to reform its anti-money laundering policies * U.S. says $1.7 billion payment is the largest ever bank forfeiture in the
U.S., and the largest penalty for a bank secrecy act violation
* Gulfmark Offshore Inc says decided not to pay on its due date $13.7 million interest payment due March 15, 2017 on company's 6.375% senior notes due 2022
* Jacques Beaudry, a member of board of trustees, will assume role of interim chief financial officer