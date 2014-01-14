BRIEF-Alibaba Pictures Group enters cooperation agreement with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
* Entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with Alibaba Group Holding Limited
Jan 14 JPMorgan Chase & Co : * CFO says bank on track to meet its regulatory capital and leverage targets * JPMorgan executives speaking to reporters on conference call * JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon says some remaining investigations of bank 'just
beginning' * JPMorgan CFO Marianne Lake expects net interest margin to remain 'relatively stable' for near term * JPMorgan CFO says bank still facing loan spread compression despite rising rates * JPMorgan annual expenses met $59 bln target when excluding one-time fines and costs-CFO * JPMorgan's Dimon says 'enormous improvement' in credit quality, forcing reserve reduction * JPMorgan expects to be 'materially compliant' with Volcker by time rule comes into full effect-CFO * JPMorgan still has work to do to comply with Volcker, but no major restructuring needed-CFO
* Entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with Alibaba Group Holding Limited
ABU DHABI, March 14 The profitability of airlines in the United Arab Emirates, one of the Middle East's two big aviation hubs, is expected to fall this year, the director-general of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) told reporters on Tuesday.
SEATTLE, March 14 Boeing Co and about 90 other aerospace companies are urging Congress to overhaul the U.S. tax system, saying a set of changes Republicans proposed last year - including a big cut in the corporate tax rate - will make them more competitive globally and help create U.S. jobs.