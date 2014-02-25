UPDATE 2-Australia's Downer searches new frontier with $1 bln Spotless bid
* Downer offers A$1.15 per share for Spotless, last close A$0.73
Feb 25 JPMorgan Chase & Co : * Expects incremental $1 billion in reserve releases in next two years:
presentation * Says most incremental reserve releases will occur in 2014: presentation * Expects $200 million in reserve releases for each mortgage and card in Q1
2014: presentation
* Downer offers A$1.15 per share for Spotless, last close A$0.73
MELBOURNE, March 21 London copper prices fell on Tuesday on technical selling sparked by hopes unions and miner BHP Billiton would hold further talks that could lead to the restart of output at the world's biggest copper mine.
TOKYO, March 21 Japan's Nikkei share average fell to a 1-1/2-week low on Tuesday morning as financial stocks were battered after U.S. yields fell, while index-heavyweight SoftBank tumbled and weighed on the index.