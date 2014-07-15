July 15 JPMorgan Chase & Co chief executive
Jamie Dimon and chief financial officer Marianne Lake said on a
Tuesday conference call with reporters:
* Dimon: "I feel great" following cancer diagnosis
* Dimon: Board's succession plan is same as it was before
diagnosis
* Dimon: I "will take it easy" for a few weeks following 8
weeks of cancer treatment
* Dimon: I will stay engaged with business during cancer
treatment
* Lake: 15% decline in fixed-income trading was driven by macro
products and commodities
* Lake: Saw more momentum in fixed-income markets in June, did
not have specific catalyst
* Lake: June's momentum in fixed-income trading did not carry
over into July