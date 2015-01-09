Nikkei edges down on pause in weak yen trend; mining shares outperform
TOKYO, March 30 Japan's Nikkei share average edged down on Thursday morning pressured by a pause in the weak yen trend, while mining shares firmed on gains in oil prices.
Jan 9 JPMorgan Chase & Co : * Settles investor lawsuit over mortgage securities sold by Bear Stearns -- New
York court filing * Terms not disclosed in settlement over sale of mortgage pass-through
certificates in 2006, 2007
MELBOURNE, March 30 Korea Zinc Inc, the world's third-largest zinc smelter, has agreed to take a 15 percent drop in annual processing fees for 2017 as smelters grapple with a dearth of mine supply, Metal Bulletin reported.