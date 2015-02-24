UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 23
March 23 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were flat ahead of the cash market open on Thursday.
Feb 24 JPMorgan Chase & Co consumer banking chief Gordon Smith said at the bank's Tuesday investor day: * The bank is cutting our retail footprint, excluding branches, by one-third to 200 buildings * Targetting 200 consumer bank buildings, excluding branches, by December 2016 versus 300 in January 2014 * Regulators focused on subprime auto lending, but bank started pulling back in 2013 * The bank lost 100 basis points of market share to other subprime auto lenders since 2013 * The bank has been able to gain market share of deposits even while closing branches * The bank continues to give up market share of government-backed mortgage loans
March 23 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were flat ahead of the cash market open on Thursday.
* Says 255,018,138 shares of Calsonic Kansei Corp were offered in a takeover bid by U.S. buyout firm KKR & Co 's wholly owned unit (the acquirer) from Feb. 22 to March 22