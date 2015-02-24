Feb 24 JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Jamie Dimon said at the bank's Tuesday investor day: * Stock market is wrong in putting lower valuation on his stock * "I like our stock at this price, personally" * Many banks' dividend payout ratios will rise to around 50 percent in more normal times * The move toward 50 percent dividend payout depends on regulators * Lagging stock price partly due to past legal woes * JPMorgan is not a 'conglomerate' because its businesses are related * JPMorgan won't give up fixed-income market share because of reduced profitability