Sept 11 JPMorgan Chase & Co :
* CEO dimon: would take "couple of years" to break up a big
bank
* JPMorgan CEO dimon: "there are huge benefits to size."
* JPMorgan CEO dimon speaking at investor conference in New
York
* JPMorgan CEO: size helps US compete with big banks around the
world
* JPMorgan CEO: bank branches will continue to be fundamental
to business
* Dimon: JPMorgan would get through the worst case scenario in
European debt
crisis
* Dimon: JPMorgan might have opportunity to buy assets in
Europe but unlikely
to undertake an acquisition.
* JPMorgan CEO: investment banking business will rebound and be
bigger in 10
years than today
* Dimon: hopes board review of chief investment office trading
issues will be
completed this year
* JPMorgan CEO: little change in derivatives loss since July
report