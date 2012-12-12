Dec 12 JPMorgan Chase & Co :
* CEO Jamie Dimon says deal on fiscal cliff could save jobs,
"get country
going"
* Dimon: Business expenditures have dropped ahead of fiscal
cliff deadline,
consumers haven't taken action
* Dimon: US could have "booming economy" in couple months if
fiscal cliff deal
happens
* Dimon: "Wall Street has to earn back the trust it lost"
* Dimon: JPMorgan will pay people "well" but "competitively"
for bank's
shareholders
* Dimon: Immigration reform needed as students educated here
head back to their
home countries
* Dimon: Immigration reform needs to keep "best and brightest"
in the United
States
* Dimon: US needs "rational" energy policy, says fracking can
be done safely
* Dimon: "London Whale" issues accelerated changes in
management at JPMorgan
* Dimon says he is not suited to be Treasury secretary, Wall
Street CEO could
not get confirmed to the position
* Dimon: FERC suspension of electricity trading authority is
not "material" to
JPMorgan