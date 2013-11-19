BRIEF-Novan provides update on SB204 development program
* Novan Inc - Intends to proceed with SB204 development program
Nov 19 JPMorgan Chase & Co : * New York attorney general Eric Schneiderman-led state & federal working group
announces $13 billion settlement with JPMorgan Chase * NY AG -settlement resolves federal,state civil claims arising out of
packaging, marketing, issuance of rmbs by Jpmorgan,Bear Stearns,WAMU before
2009 * NY AG - under settlement, JPM acknowledged it made "serious, material
misrepresentations to the public" about numerous rmbs transactions * NY AG -deal includes statement of facts in which jpm acknowledges regularly
misrepresenting that mortgage loans complied with underwriting guidelines * NY AG says settlement requires JPM to pay $9 billion and provide $4 billion
in consumer relief; New York state will get more than $1 billion of the
settlement * NY AG - under settlement, JPMC required to provide $2 billion in principal
reductions to borrowers, including first and second liens and forbearance * NY AG-settlement compliance to be overseen by independent monitor;about $400
million of consumer relief seen flowing as creditable relief to ny homeowners * NY AG - under settlement, JPMC will be required to provide an additional $2
billion in financial relief for borrowers and communities * Further company coverage
* Novan Inc - Intends to proceed with SB204 development program
* Advaxis announces FDA acceptance of IND for groundbreaking personalized neoepitope immunotherapy, ADXS-NEO
* announced estimated impact of recent UK Ministry of Justice`s reduction of discount rate