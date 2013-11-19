Nov 19 JPMorgan Chase & Co : * JP Morgan Chase reaches settlement with the President'S Task Force on

residential mortgage-backed securities * Says JP Morgan Chase is fully reserved for this settlement * Says has committed to complete delivery of the promised relief to borrowers

before the end of 2017. * Settlement concludes all pending civil enforcement investigations related to

RMBS activities by co,Bear Stearns,Washington Mutual * Settlement also concludes and terminates all civil litigation claims brought

by fdic, fhfa and ncua * Co continues to cooperate with the ongoing criminal investigation by the

Department of Justice * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage