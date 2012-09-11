NEW YORK, Sept 11 In his first public comment in
two months on JPMorgan Chase & Co's $5.8 billion trading
loss, Chief Executive Jamie Dimon said the bank is continuing to
reduce the small amount of risk left in its flawed derivative
portfolio.
"We have mostly fixed the problem," Dimon said at a webcast
investor conference in New York on Tuesday.
His comments echoed remarks he made in a long public
presentation in July about the loss on positions taken by
company traders, including one known as the "London Whale" for
the size of his trades.
Dimon said the company's investment bank, which took over
the portfolio from JPMorgan's Chief Investment Office after the
loss was disclosed, has continued to work off its risk.
An investigation overseen by independent company directors
is continuing and should be done by the end of the year, Dimon
said.
"As far as I know there's nothing that different from what
we have told you," Dimon said.