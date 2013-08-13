Aug 13 Javier Martin-Artajo, a former JPMorgan
Chase & Co executive, said on Tuesday he expects to be
cleared of wrongdoing in investigations of the company's
so-called "London Whale" derivatives losses.
The comments came in a statement distributed by his lawyers
at the firm Norton Rose Fulbright, and followed reports that
Martin-Artajo could face arrest in London on U.S. charges. The
losses are also being probed by U.K. authorities.
He will return to London on schedule after a long-planned
vacation, he said in the statement.
He said he has "fully cooperated" with U.K. authorities, who
did not ask him to change his holiday plans.
Martin-Artajo had supervised Bruno Iksil, the JPMorgan
trader known as the London Whale for his outsized trades in the
company's chief investment office. Iksil is cooperating with
government investigators and is not expected to face charges,
Reuters has reported.
The trades cost the company more than $6.2 billion.