April 7 Oaktree Capital Management
* J.P. Morgan Sec Plc - proposed placing
* Proposed sale of ordinary shares in Stock Spirits Group
Plc
* Says proposed sale of ordinary shares in Stock Spirits
Group Plc
* Funds managed by oaktree ( "sellers") intend to sell part
of their interest in Stock Spirits Group Plc
* Says sale will be conducted by means of an accelerated
bookbuilt secondary placing to institutional investors
* Books for placing will open with immediate effect
* Offering will comprise approximately 50 million ordinary
shares in company,equivalent to approximately 25% of company's
ordinary share capital and approximately 68% of sellers' total
shareholding in company
* Further announcement will be made following completion of
bookbuild and pricing of placing
