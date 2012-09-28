* Media reports say utility to resume building Ohma plant

* Ohma plant about 40 pct completed

* Nuclear operations past the 2030s up in the air (Recasts with company comment)

TOKYO, Sept 28 Japan's Electric Power Development (J-Power) is set to resume construction of the Ohma nuclear power plant in northern Japan by the end of the year, Japanese media reported on Friday.

A company spokesman said J-Power may send an executive to meet officials of communities hosting its unfinished Ohma atomic plant on Oct. 1, the first such visit after the government announced a policy plan to shift away from nuclear power.

But he declined to comment further on whether it will resume construction. The company has said it would make a decision after consultation with local communities.

Japan's government this month decided to aim to end reliance on nuclear power by the 2030s, but under pressure from business lobbies quickly wavered on what would be a major shift from goals set before last year's Fukushima atomic disaster.

A 2010 plan had aimed to boost nuclear power to over 50 per cent of electricity needs by 2030, up from nearly 30 percent before Fukushima.

Yukio Edano, who as trade minister oversees energy policy, has since said that utilities could go ahead building plants whose construction had already been approved, such as the 1,383-megawatt Ohma plant, but any decision on whether they would keep operating beyond the 2030s would be taken later.

The Ohma plant was about 40 percent completed when construction was suspended after the massive earthquake and tsunami in March 2011 that devastated the Fukushima Daiichi plant.

In order to start commercial operations, which were previously planned for 2014, the Ohma plant must meet new safety standards to be finalised by the country's new nuclear watchdog, the Nuclear Regulation Authority, by next summer.

"We can adjust (the Ohma plant) to new safety rules while it is being constructed," the spokesman said.

(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori and Risa Maeda; Editing by Linda Sieg and Edwina Gibbs)