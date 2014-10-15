Oct 15 JQW Plc :

* Have become aware of a recent breach of one of orderly market agreements that were entered into by various parties

* One of orderly market parties recently sold part of holding without obtaining prior written consent of JQW's financial adviser and nominated adviser

* Directors have noted that uob kay hian private limited ("UOB") now no longer holds an interest in more than 3% of ordinary shares of company