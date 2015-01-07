Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 7 JR Invest SA and Columbus Capital SA :
* Their unit Columbus Energy SA signs six agreements for photovoltaic installations and energy efficiency reports for total value of 327,000 zlotys ($89,862) Source text for Eikon: and Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6389 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order