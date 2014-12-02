Dec 2 JR Invest SA <JRI.WA > and Columbus Capital SA :

* Said on Monday that their unit Columbus Energy SA signed 33 contracts for sale of photovoltaic installations and energy effectiveness reports between Nov. 24 and Nov. 29

* Total value of contracts is 1.05 million zlotys

