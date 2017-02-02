LONDON Feb 2 Specialist insurer JRP is raising its new business margin guidance to more than 6 percent for 2016 after becoming more selective over pricing and risk and being helped by attractive mortgage yields, it said in a trading update.

JRP specialises in annuities, which pay retired people a fixed income for life, for those suffering from medical conditions which reduce their life expectancy.

It also offers lifetime mortgages, which pay pensioners a fixed income against the value of their property, which is typically handed over as payment on the customer's death.

The company was formed through when Just Retirement bought rival Partnership Assurance last April. The pro-forma margin figure for 2015 was 3.6 percent.

Total new business sales fell 11 percent in 2016 from a year earlier, to 2.41 billion pounds ($3.04 billion), but were above forecasts of 2.34 billion in a company-supplied poll.

The firm said merger cost synergies of 30 million pounds had been achieved out of 45 million pounds targeted by end 2018.

"This is well ahead of schedule, and will contribute to profit margins in 2017," it said in a statement.

JRP also said it expected to see an increase in demand for its individual annuities, and that its pipeline was growing for bulk annuities, in which the insurer takes on the risk of all or some of the members of a company defined benefit pension scheme.

Eamonn Flanagan, analyst at Shore Capital, reiterated his buy rating on the stock and said the trading statement "should be taken positively by the market".

JRP's shares were up 2.5 percent at 0825 GMT, compared with a flat FTSE mid-cap index.

JRP reports preliminary results for the 18 months to Dec 31 2016 on March 10. ($1 = 0.7896 pounds) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Keith Weir)