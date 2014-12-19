UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 19 Jiangsu Kingfield Garments Co Ltd
* Says plans to acquire Nanjing Aotecar New Energy Technology for 2.65 billion yuan ($426.07 million) via cash, share issue
* Says plans to raise up to 750 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund the acquisition
* Says trading of shares to resume on Dec 22
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1CbmOPe; bit.ly/1sOi022
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2196 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources