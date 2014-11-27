Nov 27 Jiangsu Tongding Optic-Electronic Co Ltd

*Says adjusts conversion price of its convertible bonds to 17.35 yuan (2.8263 US dollar) per share from 17.5 yuan/share from Nov. 28

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1tusZXS

Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1388 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)