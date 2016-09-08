Sept 8 TBC Bank Group Plc, Georgia's largest retail bank, confirmed it was in talks to buy JSC Bank Republic, a unit of French bank Societe Generale.

TBC Bank, which moved to the premium listing on the London Stock Exchange last month, added that no terms of any potential agreement had been agreed upon yet.

JSC Bank Republic was founded in Georgia in 1991. (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru)