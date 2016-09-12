Sept 12 Georgia's largest retail bank TBC Bank Group said on Monday it would buy Societe Generale's 93.64 percent stake in JSC Bank Republic for 103 million pounds ($136.8 million), creating the largest bank in Georgia by loans and deposits.

TBC Bank, which moved to the premium listing on the London Stock Exchange last month, said it also bought selected assets and liabilities of JSC Progress Bank.

The JSC Bank Republic transaction is expected to close this year and would add to earnings from 2017, TBC Group said. ($1 = 0.7530 pounds) (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)