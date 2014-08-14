Aug 14 JSE Ltd :

* Group operating revenue rose by 9% to r869 million

* H1 group earnings before interest and tax (ebit) are up by 10% to r380 million (h1 2013: r345 million)

* H1 eps increased by 14% to 389.4c (2013: 341.9c) and headline eps (heps) increased by 17% to 391.2c

* Restructuring jse's operating model so as to better integrate business

* Will incur one-off costs from restructuring that are still to be completely quantified, although we do not expect these costs to be material

* Leila fourie, jse's director of post-trade and information services, was appointed to jse board as an executive director

* Donna oosthuyse joined jse executive as director: capital markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: