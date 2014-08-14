Bad-loan manager China Huarong AM calls for funding reform
* Slow pace of regulatory approvals hampers AMCs as capital needs rise
Aug 14 JSE Ltd :
* Group operating revenue rose by 9% to r869 million
* H1 group earnings before interest and tax (ebit) are up by 10% to r380 million (h1 2013: r345 million)
* H1 eps increased by 14% to 389.4c (2013: 341.9c) and headline eps (heps) increased by 17% to 391.2c
* Restructuring jse's operating model so as to better integrate business
* Will incur one-off costs from restructuring that are still to be completely quantified, although we do not expect these costs to be material
* Leila fourie, jse's director of post-trade and information services, was appointed to jse board as an executive director
* Donna oosthuyse joined jse executive as director: capital markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Slow pace of regulatory approvals hampers AMCs as capital needs rise
March 20 Australia and New Zealand shares fell on Monday in thin trade, on worries over global trade protectionism and as Fletcher Building stocks saw a steep fall after the builder cut its full-year earnings forecast.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, March 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says Future Land Development Holdings Limited's (BB-/Positive) higher leverage at end-2016 is within our expectations. Leverage, as measured by net debt/adjusted inventory (including proportional consolidation of joint ventures and associates), had risen to 43% by end-2016 from 33% at end-2015. We expect the company to reduce leverage in 2017 by achieving a higher contracted sales target wh