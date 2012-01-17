(Refiles to correct typo in headline)
By Tiisetso Motsoeneng
JOHANNESBURG Jan 17 The Johannesburg
Stock Exchange has resumed equity trade, a spokeswoman said on
Tuesday, after network trouble forced it to halt trading for
just under an hour on Tuesday.
The exchange was forced to halt trade several times last
year, due to problems with the connection to its trading engine
in London.
The bourse plans to move its trading system to Johannesburg
in July this year, in order to prevent system trouble and
increase trading speed.
South Africa's All-share index earlier on Tuesday
hit a record high.
(Reporting by David Dolan)