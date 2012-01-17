(Refiles to correct typo in headline)

By Tiisetso Motsoeneng

JOHANNESBURG Jan 17 The Johannesburg Stock Exchange has resumed equity trade, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday, after network trouble forced it to halt trading for just under an hour on Tuesday.

The exchange was forced to halt trade several times last year, due to problems with the connection to its trading engine in London.

The bourse plans to move its trading system to Johannesburg in July this year, in order to prevent system trouble and increase trading speed.

South Africa's All-share index earlier on Tuesday hit a record high. (Reporting by David Dolan)