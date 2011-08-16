* H1 headline EPS 284.4 cents vs 229.7 cents

* Revenue up 7 pct

* H1 dividend of 210 cents vs nil last year (Adds details and background)

JOHANNESBURG, AUG 16 Johannesburg bourse operator JSE Ltd reported a 24 percent increase in first-half earnings on Tuesday, as volatile global markets helped underpin trading volume, and said it would issue a special dividend, sending its shares higher.

The JSE, which operates Africa's largest stock exchange, said diluted headline earnings per share totalled 284.4 cents in the six months to end-June, compared with 229.7 cents a year earlier.

Revenue for the period rose 7 percent to 667.9 million rand ($94 million), helped by a 5 percent increase in equity trading revenue and a 44 percent increase in revenue from currency derivatives.

Revenue from commodity derivatives increased 15 percent, the JSE said.

JSE plans to move to a new trading platform next year, to ramp up speed and avoid technical glitches that have halted trade a handful of times over the last 16 months.

The bourse operator said it decided to pay a special dividend of 210 cents per share, as the replacement of the trading platform will mark the end of its recent large-scale capital expenditure.

That compares with no dividend in the first-half of last year.

Shares of the bourse operator were up 2.5 percent at 67.66 rand, outpacing a 0.8 percent drop in Johannesburg's All-share index . ($1 = 7.109 South African Rand) (David Dolan, editing by Ed Stoddard)