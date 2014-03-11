JOHANNESBURG, March 11 South African bourse operator JSE posted a 36 percent jump in full-year earnings on Tuesday, helped by demand for equities that sent stock prices to record highs.

Africa's biggest bourse also flagged it could eventually require a capital injection to meet regulatory requirements, although it said it is adequately capitalised for now and opted to pay out higher dividends.

The JSE, which operates the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, said diluted headline earnings, the main measure of profitability in South Africa, rose to 640.8 cents per share in the year ended in December, from 470.2 a year ago.

"This performance resulted from an improvement in financial market sentiment," the JSE said. "Most divisions performed well, with standout revenue performance from the equity market, post-trade services and market data divisions."

The JSE declared a special dividend of 50 cents, in addition to a 40 percent higher ordinary dividend of 350 cents, saying it was appropriately capitalised although it may require more capital injection in future to meet regulatory levels.

Its shares rose more than 2 percent to 85.67 rand at 1226GMT, compared with a flat All-share index. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; editing by David Dolan)