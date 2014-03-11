JOHANNESBURG, March 11 JSE Ltd :
* FY revenue at rand 1.577 bln
* FY group earnings after tax rose 68% to r507 million; EBIT
rose 42% to r578 mln
* FY HEPS at 645 cents (up 36%), despite impact of impairment
of legacy technology; FY EPS at 592 cents (up 68%)
* Says board makes no projections regarding the group's
financial performance in 2014
* FY ordinary and special dividend at 350 cents (2012:250) and
50 cents per ordinary share, respectively
* Says looking forward to 2014, our capital expenditure
programme for business-as-usual activities amounts to about r21
million
* CFO Aarti Takoordeen was appointed to the jse board as an
executive director with effect from 12 march 2013
* Group may, in due course, require a further capital injection
to meet regulatory capital requirements