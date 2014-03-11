JOHANNESBURG, March 11 JSE Ltd : * FY revenue at rand 1.577 bln * FY group earnings after tax rose 68% to r507 million; EBIT rose 42% to r578 mln * FY HEPS at 645 cents (up 36%), despite impact of impairment of legacy technology; FY EPS at 592 cents (up 68%) * Says board makes no projections regarding the group's financial performance in 2014 * FY ordinary and special dividend at 350 cents (2012:250) and 50 cents per ordinary share, respectively * Says looking forward to 2014, our capital expenditure programme for business-as-usual activities amounts to about r21 million * CFO Aarti Takoordeen was appointed to the jse board as an executive director with effect from 12 march 2013 * Group may, in due course, require a further capital injection to meet regulatory capital requirements