* Fires head of equities derivatives, Allan Thomson

* Thomson says trades were irregular, not insider dealing

* JSE shares finish down 0.9 percent (Adds comment from JSE, financial watchdog)

By David Dolan

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 8 The Johannesburg Stock Exchange , Africa's biggest bourse, has sacked the head of its equity derivatives business for irregular trading stretching back at least three years.

Allan Thomson was dismissed last week following an investigation into his trading activity and a disciplinary process, exchange operator JSE Ltd said on Tuesday.

Thomson's firing could be seen as a blemish on the JSE's reputation for top-flight regulation. The $854 billion bourse was ranked No.1 for regulation in 2010 by the World Economic Forum.

The dismissal was based on two separate incidents: intervening in the operation of one of the JSE's equity derivatives markets, and breaches of exchange policy regarding personal account trading, said Shaun Davies, the JSE's head of surveillance.

In the first case, Thomson intervened in the market by placing orders through his own account to block certain derivative trades he felt were adversely impacting liquidity, Davies said.

"He was intervening in the market in an attempt to influence the way in which some members were trading. That is highly inappropriate for someone in his position," Davies told Reuters in a telephone interview.

In its investigation, the JSE then discovered Thomson had been trading for about three years on his own accord, without getting the required prior permission, Davies said.

There were so far no signs of insider trading or fraud, Davies said.

"There is no suggestion at this stage of any other form of irregularity -- trying to benefit personally in an irregular way. It appears as if he was just trading over a long period just without getting permission."

Thomson confirmed in a telephone interview that he had not been fired for insider trading. "I have broken internal JSE rules. There is no insider trading. It was not for my own benefit," he told Reuters.

"There was an error of judgement. I took the law into my own hands," he said.

One person who knows Thomson professionally described him as a "straight shooter".

"I am shocked. I would not have expected it from him," said the person, who declined to be identified due to the sensitive nature of the situation. "He is a difficult man but he is straightforward."

South Africa's financial services watchdog would not be pursuing the case further, said Bert Chanetsa, the deputy CEO of the Financial Services Board.

"We have full confidence in the processes and procedures followed by the JSE," he said.

Graham Smale, currently directory of interest rate products, will take over Thomson's duties until a permanent replacement is found, the JSE said.

JSE's shares finished down 0.9 percent at 71.40 rand on Tuesday, compared with a 0.5 percent rise in Johannesburg's All-share index . (Additional reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura)