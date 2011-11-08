BRIEF-Lippo China Resources announces trading halt
* Trade halted at 9:00 a.m. on Feb 7 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JOHANNESBURG Nov 8 The Johannesburg Stock Exchange said on Tuesday it had sacked the head of its equity derivatives trading business for irregular trading on his own account.
"Allan Thomson, previously director of equity derivatives trading at the JSE, was dismissed from the JSE on Friday 4 November 2011. This followed an investigation into irregular share trading on his own account and, subsequently, a disciplinary process," the bourse said in an e-mailed statement.
Graham Smale, currently directory of interest rate products, will take over Thomson's duties until a permanent replacement is found, the JSE said.
Russell Loubser, Chief Executive of exchange operator JSE Ltd, was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; editing by David Dolan)
* Following de-merger of Clime Pvt Ltd in late 2016, co wrote back deferred tax liability amount ($1.9 million) carried in books of CIW
