MUMBAI Jan 20 JSW Steel, India's No. 3 steelmaker, is currently operating its main 10-million tonne Vijayanagar plant in southern Karnataka state at 90 percent capacity, a senior official said.

The company has tied up iron ore supplies for the plant till May, he said.

JSW Steel cut its production and sales forecast for the current fiscal year by 14 percent and 13 percent, respectively, late last year, due to acute shortage of iron ore after India's top court put an interim ban on mining in Karnataka.

The company was operating its Vijayanagar plant at around two-thirds capacity late last year. (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)