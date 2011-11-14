WARSAW Nov 14 Polish coking coal miner JSW plans to propose a dividend payout of 30 percent of its 2011 earnings, Chief Executive Jaroslaw Zagorowski said on Monday.

Zagorowski added JSW expected its fourth-quarter core profit (EBITDA) to equal the 959 million zloty ($300 million) level from the third quarter. ($1 = 3.200 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Pawel Bernat; writing by Adrian Krajewski)