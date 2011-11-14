WARSAW Nov 14 JSW, European Union's top coking coal producer, reported a 3-percent rise in third quarter earnings on Monday, in line with expectations thanks to a stronger U.S. currency, which boosted its income from dollar-denominated coal sales.

The state-controlled group, which debuted on the Warsaw bourse in July, posted a net profit of 584 million zlotys ($182.5 million) versus 590 million zlotys predicted by analysts in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 3.200 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Chris Borowski)