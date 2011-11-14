WARSAW Nov 14 The head of Poland's coking coal miner JSW said on Monday coking coal prices fell by some 6 percent in zloty terms in the fourth quarter.

"In foreign currency the fall was around 10 percent, but in zlotys it was more moderate... because of favourable exchange," Jaroslaw Zagorowski told a news conference.

"We fear that this would remain and we will have the fourth-quarter level also next year." ($1 = 3.200 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Pawel Bernat)