MUMBAI Nov 9 Power utility JSW Energy
is not looking to bid for Australia's New Hope coal
assets, but declined to comment for other group firms, top
officials told reporters on Wednesday.
The company expects to swing back to profit in the current
quarter on back of coal prices correcting and tariff hikes,
Lalit Kumar Gupta, joint managing director and CEO
said .
Earlier, the firm posted a net loss of 1.09
billion rupees rupees for July-Sept quarter.
A Reuters poll estimated net profit to fall 53 percent to
865.32 million rupees.
