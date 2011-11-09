MUMBAI Nov 9 Power utility JSW Energy is not looking to bid for Australia's New Hope coal assets, but declined to comment for other group firms, top officials told reporters on Wednesday.

The company expects to swing back to profit in the current quarter on back of coal prices correcting and tariff hikes, Lalit Kumar Gupta, joint managing director and CEO said .

Earlier, the firm posted a net loss of 1.09 billion rupees rupees for July-Sept quarter.

A Reuters poll estimated net profit to fall 53 percent to 865.32 million rupees. (Reporting by Ketan Bondre; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)