NEW DELHI Nov 16 India's JSW Energy Ltd said on Sunday it had agreed to buy two hydropower projects from Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd in a deal valued at 97 billion Indian rupees ($1.57 billion).

The two projects have a combined capacity of 1,391 megawatts, JSW said in a statement. (1 US dollar = 61.7050 Indian rupee) (Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Paul Tait)