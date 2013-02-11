WARSAW Feb 11 JSW, the European
Union's largest coking coal producer, is taking a look at the
Debiensko mining project in Poland belonging to rival miner New
World Resources, JSW's chief executive Jaroslaw
Zagorowski said on Monday.
Previously the company had denied reports that it was
mulling a bid for New World or Polish coal miner Bogdanka
.
"We analyse what are the potential acquisition targets
around us," Zagorowski said. "The cheapest way to develop coal
reserves is to buy ready projects. We are looking at what is
going to happen with Debiensko," he added.
"For the time being we do not have a model of that," he
added when asked whether JSW planned to buy the project from NWR
or cooperate with its rival.
NWR initially planned production to begin at the Debiensko
mine in 2017 but the company stopped work at the site in 2012 to
rethink the project.