Plains All American quarterly profit nearly halves as costs jump
Feb 6 Plains All American Pipeline LP reported a quarterly profit that nearly halved as costs jumped 23.3 percent at the pipeline operator.
WARSAW Aug 31 Poland's largest listed coal miner JSW expects to improve its net earnings this year despite one-off events that pushed the miner into the red in the second quarter, Chief Executive Jaroslaw Zagorowski said on Wednesday.
Zagorowski's deputy Andrzej Tor added coal output in second half of the year should be higher than in the first.
JSW posted a disappointing $37 million net loss in the second quarter. (Reporting by Patryk Wasilewski)
Feb 6 Plains All American Pipeline LP reported a quarterly profit that nearly halved as costs jumped 23.3 percent at the pipeline operator.
WASHINGTON/HOUSTON, Feb 7 The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will grant the final easement needed to finish the controversial Dakota Access Pipeline, according to a court filing Tuesday.
Feb 7 The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has granted the final easement needed to finish the controversial Dakota Access Pipeline, according to a court filing Tuesday.