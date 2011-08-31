WARSAW Aug 31 Poland's largest listed coal miner JSW expects to improve its net earnings this year despite one-off events that pushed the miner into the red in the second quarter, Chief Executive Jaroslaw Zagorowski said on Wednesday.

Zagorowski's deputy Andrzej Tor added coal output in second half of the year should be higher than in the first.

JSW posted a disappointing $37 million net loss in the second quarter. (Reporting by Patryk Wasilewski)