WARSAW Aug 24 Polish coal miner JSW agreed to buy an 85 percent stake in state-owned coke maker Victoria, the miner said on Wednesday.

JSW has been in exclusive talks to take over Victoria and said it would finance the deal with its own funds.

The Polish treasury will distribute the remaining shares between the employers of Victoria, which made a net profit of nearly 74 million zlotys ($25 million) in 2010. ($1 = 2.889 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Erica Billingham)