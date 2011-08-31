* JSW swings to $37 mln net loss on one-offs

* Bogdanka H1 net profit drops 42 pct to $21.5 mln (Adds details, shares)

WARSAW Aug 31 Polish coal miners JSW and Bogdanka reported weak bottom lines on Wednesday as one-off costs and delays in investments weighed on their results.

JSW, the European Union's top miner of coking coal used in steel production, swung to a net loss of 106 million zlotys ($36.8 mln) in the second quarter due to tax costs linked to awarding free shares to employees during its July initial public offering.

The figure was below the lowest of the three analysts forecasts collected by Reuters. JSW earned 373 million in the second quarter of 2010.

The smaller Bogdanka said its net profit fell 42 percent to 62 million zlotys in the first six months of the year, a touch ahead of average expectations of 60 million.

Bogdanka's results were weighed down by higher production costs tied to delays in its efforts to boost production capacity to 8 million tonnes a year.

The miner now expects the key works that have increased costs to be completed by Sept. 24.

JSW debuted on the Warsaw bourse in July after its workers dropped their opposition to the privatisation after receiving a large number of free shares and long-term work guarantees.

Shares of JSW have taken a beating since the initial public offering, shedding about 18 percent of their value.

Bogdanka's shares outperformed Warsaw's main index with a 5.5 percent drop this year, while the WIG20 is down nearly 13 percent. ($1 = 2.879 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Patryk Wasilewski; Editing by David Holmes)