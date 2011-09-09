WARSAW, Sept 9 JSW , Poland's biggest listed coal miner, will pay 414 million zlotys ($136 million) for an 85 percent stake in coke producer Victoria it bought from the state, according to documents published ahead of its general shareholder meeting.

Shareholders will vote to approve the deal on Oct. 4.

Poland's treasury and the state-controlled coal miner agreed the transaction in August, but did not disclose the price.

JSW, Europe's top producer of coking coal, went public in July when the state sold part of its stake for 5.4 billion zlotys. Since its market debut, JSW shares have fallen nearly a quarter in value. ($1 = 3.036 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Patryk Wasilewski; Editing by Dan Lalor)