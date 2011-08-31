WARSAW Aug 31 Poland's top listed coal miner JSW swung to a second quarter net loss of 106 million zlotys on tax costs linked to awarding free shares to its employees during its July initial public offering, the coal miner said on Wednesday.

Three analysts expected the net profit to range between an 8 million zloty net loss and a profit of 419 million zlotys.

The coal miner, which earned 373 million in the second quarter of 2010 made its debut on the Warsaw bourse on July 6.