UPDATE 9-Oil slips nearly 1 pct on concerns over rising U.S. output
* U.S. drillers add rigs for sixth straight week -Baker Hughes
WARSAW, March 13 Poland's JSW, the European Union's largest coking coal producer, posted a better-than-expected 2011 net profit increase, the company said on Tuesday.
JSW's last-year profit amounted 2.09 billion zlotys ($667.21 million) against expectations of 1.92 billion and compared to 1.5 billion in 2010.
The company also restated that it intended to pay a dividend amounting to no less than 30 percent of the group's profit. ($1 = 3.1325 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Ron Popeski)
HOUSTON, Feb 24 Refiners and pipeline shippers in the Salt Lake City area are facing new delays obtaining crude oil after a pipeline outage last week was followed by snow on Friday that made it difficult to deliver much-needed oil by truck.
NEW YORK, Feb 24 U.S. drillers added oil rigs for a sixth consecutive week, extending a nine-month recovery as shale producers ramp up spending to take advantage of a recovery in oil prices.